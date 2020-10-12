News

All





Julia Jacklin Shares Two New Songs: “to Perth, before the border closes” and “CRY” Part of the Sub Pop Singles Club





Australian singer/songwriter Julia Jacklin has shared two new songs, “to Perth, before the border closes” and “CRY,” with the former accompanied by a self-directed video. Both songs form a new 7-inch for the Sub Pop Singles Club. Listen to both songs below.

Jacklin had this to say about “to Perth, before the border closes” in a press release: “I’ve moved around a lot the last 5 years; chasing things, love, work, something new, whatever and there’s always this fear that I’m leaving good things behind just to go somewhere else and be lonely. Whispering ‘everything changes’ to myself helps get me to sleep at night. I started writing this song in Melbourne and finished it in Perth. It was like a little song bridge between the two cities to make the change easier.”

Ryan Brennan produced both songs, which also feature Jacklin’s band: Jennifer Aslett, Christ Wright, and Jacob Diamond.

The songs follow her sophomore album, Crushing, released in February 2019 via Polyvinyl.

Read our interview with Julia Jacklin on Crushing.

Jacklin released her debut album, Don’t Let the Kids Win, on Polyvinyl in 2016. In 2018 Jacklin released another album as part of the trio Phantastic Ferniture. Their self-titled album also came out via Polyvinyl.

&lt;a href="https://juliajacklin.bandcamp.com/album/to-perth-before-the-border-closes" mce_href="https://juliajacklin.bandcamp.com/album/to-perth-before-the-border-closes"&gt;to Perth, before the border closes by Julia Jacklin&lt;/a&gt;

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.