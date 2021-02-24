Kero Kero Bonito Announce New EP, Share Video for New Single “The Princess and the Clock”
Civilisation II EP Due Out April 21 on Polyvinyl
British trio Kero Kero Bonito have announced a new EP, Civilisation II, which will be out on April 21 via Polyvinyl. They have subsequently shared a video for the EP’s first single, “The Princess and the Clock.” Check out the video, which was animated by Dan W. Jacobs, along with the cover art for the EP, below.
Kero Kero Bonito explain the song in a press release: “‘The Princess and the Clock’ is the tale of a young explorer who is kidnapped while sailing the world, imprisoned at the top of a tower and worshipped as royalty by an isolated society. Trapped in her chamber, she spends years dreaming of escaping, until one day she disappears. A legend of our own invention, ‘The Princess and the Clock’ was written before COVID emerged, though the long, lonely hours and escapist dreams its protagonist experiences will be relatable to many right now. It’s a song for anyone who has ever felt trapped, lost and alone.”
The trio’s Civilisation I EP came out back in 2019.
