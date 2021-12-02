News

Kim Gordon Shares New Song “Grass Jeans” To Benefit Fund Texas Choice No Home Record Out Now via Matador

Photography by Linnea Stephen



Kim Gordon (formerly of Sonic Youth) has shared a new song, “Grass Jeans.” All proceeds from the song for the month of December will go toward Fund Texas Choice, a non-profit organization that pays for Texans’ travel to abortion clinics. Listen below.

Gordon states in a press release: “I often get asked ‘Can music change things for people in a political landscape?’ Hell yes it can . . . but it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything. So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman’s right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all. Thank you. It means so much.”

Gordon’s debut solo album, No Home Record, came out in 2019 on Matador. It features the songs “Sketch Artist,” “Air BnB,” and “Hungry Baby.”

