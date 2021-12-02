Kim Gordon Shares New Song “Grass Jeans” To Benefit Fund Texas Choice
No Home Record Out Now via Matador
Dec 02, 2021
Photography by Linnea Stephen
Kim Gordon (formerly of Sonic Youth) has shared a new song, “Grass Jeans.” All proceeds from the song for the month of December will go toward Fund Texas Choice, a non-profit organization that pays for Texans’ travel to abortion clinics. Listen below.
Gordon states in a press release: “I often get asked ‘Can music change things for people in a political landscape?’ Hell yes it can . . . but it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything. So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman’s right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all. Thank you. It means so much.”
Gordon’s debut solo album, No Home Record, came out in 2019 on Matador. It features the songs “Sketch Artist,” “Air BnB,” and “Hungry Baby.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Scarves Shares New Single “Heavy Eyes” (News) — Scarves
- Kim Gordon Shares New Song “Grass Jeans” To Benefit Fund Texas Choice (News) — Kim Gordon, Sonic Youth
- Premiere: Nat Harvie Shares New Single “Longbody” Featuring Alan Sparhawk of Low (News) — Nat Harvie
- Metronomy Share Live Studio Session Video for “It’s good to be back” (News) — Metronomy
- Tycho and Ben Gibbard Share Brijean Remix of “Only Love” (News) — Tycho, Tycho & Benjamin Gibbard, Ben Gibbard, Death Cab For Cutie, Brijean
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.