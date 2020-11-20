News

Lael Neale Shares Video for New Song “For No One For Now” Neale Signed with Sub Pop Last Month





Up-and-coming artist Lael Neale, who has just signed with Sub Pop last month, has shared a video for her new single “For No One For Now.” The impressionistic self-directed video was filmed back in Neale’s family farm in Virginia on her old Sony Handycam she had from high school. You can watch it below.

Though she is from Virginia, Neale has been living in Los Angeles for over a decade now. The city is a huge source of inspiration for Neale, and “For No One For Now” was partially inspired by driving along the freeway amidst the view of the San Fernando Valley. Neale states in a press release: “I’ve always loved these stretches of road where the magic of the city seems hemmed in by the mundane.”

Neale has worked with many artists and producers during her time in L.A., but the moment that provided the catalyst for her artistic awakening was when she discovered the Omnichord, an instrument which she began using frequently. In order to achieve the sound she desired for her recordings, she enlisted fellow artist Guy Blakeslee of the band Entrance for assistance. “Guy Blakeslee who had been an advocate for years facilitated the process,” Neale states. “He set up a cassette 4-track in my bedroom and provided empathic guidance, subtle yet affecting accompaniment, and engineering prowess.”

In April 2020, Neale returned to her family farm in Virginia. Restrictions due to lockdown provided the inspiration for Neale to pick up her old Handycam and begin filming videos for her songs. Neale states: “I am enjoying the strong contrast between the songs I wrote and recorded in California and the videos I am making for them in Virginia. It offers something unexpected.”

Neale’s debut single, “Every Star Shivers in the Dark,” was released last month on Sub Pop.

