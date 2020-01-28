Little Dragon Announce New Album, Share New Song “Hold On”
New Me, Same Us Due Out March 27 via Ninja Tune
Jan 28, 2020
Photography by Ellen Edmar
Swedish electro-pop band Little Dragon have announced a new album, New Me, Same Us, and shared its first single, "Hold On." New Me, Same Us is due out March 27 via Ninja Tune. Check out "Hold On" below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the band's upcoming tour dates.
Little Dragon consists of vocalist Yukimi Nagano, multi-instrumentalists Håkan Wirenstarnd and Fredrik Wallin on keyboards and bass respectively, and Erik Bodin on drums and percussion. The band self-produced and self-recorded New Me, Same Us in their home-built studio in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The band collectively had this to say about New Me, Same Us in a press release: "This album has been the most collaborative for us yet, which might sound weird considering we've been making music together for all these years, but we worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger.... We are all on our own personal journeys, full of change, yet still we stand united with stories we believe in, that make us who we are."
The band had this to say about "Hold On" in the press release: "It started out as a slick house track but transformed once Fred played the bass through it and we all worked it together. It became something raw and soulful. It's a simple groove that makes us dance. We can't wait to play it live because once we play it live it most certainly will change again."
Little Dragon released their last album, Season High, back in April 2017 via Loma Vista. That was followed by 2018's Lover Chanting EP. Last October they shared a brand new song, "Tongue Kissing," that is not featured on the new album but was one of our Songs of the Week.
Also read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Little Dragon.
New Me, Same Us Tracklist:
1. Hold On
2. Rush
3. Another Lover
4. Kids
5. Every Rain
6. New Fiction
7. Sadness
8. Are You Feeling Sad?
9. Where You Belong
10. Stay Right Here
11. Water
Little Dragon Tour Dates:
Mar 09 Stockholm, Sweden - Berns
Mar 10 Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA *SOLD OUT
Mar 12 Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg
Mar 13 Warsaw, Poland - Niebo
Mar 15 Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
Mar 16 Vienna, Austria - Flex
Mar 18 Zurich, Switzerland - Mascotte
Mar 19 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31
Mar 21 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
Mar 23 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
Mar 25 Paris, France - Gaîté Lyrique
Mar 26 London, UK - 02 Brixton Academy
Apr 15 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Apr 17 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Apr 18 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT
Apr 20 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Apr 21 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Apr 22 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Apr 24 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
Apr 25 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Apr 27 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
Apr 28 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
Apr 29 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
May 01 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
May 02 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
May 04 Seattle, WA - Showbox *SOLD OUT
May 05 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
May 06 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
May 08 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
May 09 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
May 11 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC
May 12 San Diego, CA - House of Blues
May 16 Guadalajara, MX - Corona Capital Guadalajara
