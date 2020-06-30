News

Madeline Kenney Shares Cooking-Themed Lyric Video for New Song “Double Hearted” Sucker’s Lunch Due Out July 31 via Carpark; Album Produced by Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack of Wye Oak





Oakland, CA-based singer/songwriter Madeline Kenney is releasing a new album, Sucker’s Lunch, on July 31 via Carpark. Now she has shared another song from it, “Double Hearted,” via a lyric video for the track that features a fruity dessert being made. Watch and listen below.

Previously Kenney shared the album’s first single, “Sucker,” via a self-directed video for the track. “Sucker” featured guest vocals from Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner and was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Sucker’s Lunch is Kenney’s third album and is due out July 31 via Carpark. Check out “Sucker” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Sucker’s Lunch is Kenney’s third album, the follow-up to 2018’s Perfect Shapes and her 2017-released debut album, Night Night at the First Landing (which was produced by Toro Y Moi’s Chaz Bear). Perfect Shapes was produced by Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes. Wasner returns as producer for Sucker’s Lunch, but this time she’s joined by her Wye Oak bandmate Andy Stack (aka Joyero). The album was recorded in Durham, Oakland, and San Francisco.

A previous press release explained that “thematically, Sucker’s Lunch sees Kenney soberly contrasting the risks and rewards of falling in love, eventually deciding to dive headfirst into her own foolishness and relish in the unknowing.”

Kenney elaborated in the press release: “I’m not interested in something easy or immediately apparent. My experience writing these songs wasn’t easy, it was painful and difficult. I was terrified of falling in love, and as much as I’d like to write a sticky sweet song for someone, it doesn’t come naturally to me. Instead I wanted to explore the tiny moments; sitting alone in my room guessing what the other person was thinking, spiraling into a maze of logical reasons to bail and finding my way out again. When I spoke with friends about the theme of the ‘idiot,’ it became apparent that everyone understood that feeling and was relieved to hear it echoed in someone else.”

In 2019 Kenney shared the new song “Helpless” as part of a split 7-inch with Flock of Dimes.

