METZ Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “A Boat to Drown In” Atlas Vending Due Out October 9 via Sub Pop

Photography by Norman Wong



Toronto’s METZ have announced a new album, Atlas Vending, and have shared a new single, “A Boat to Drown In,” and an accompanying video. Atlas Vending is their fourth full-length and is due out October 9 via Sub Pop. The accompanying video for “A Boat to Drown In” is directed by Tony Wolski. Watch the video below, followed by the album’s tracklist.

In a press release, guitarist and vocalist Alex Edkins says the the new single is “about leaving a bad situation behind. About overcoming obstacles that once held you back, rising above, and looking to a better future. The title refers to immersing yourself fully into what you love and using it as a sanctuary from negativity and a catalyst for change.”

Wolsk has this to say about the accompanying video in a press release: “The song has a beautiful, crushing numbness to it that we wanted to mirror in the visual. So we chose to romanticize our main character's descent into her delusions of love and togetherness. At a time when everyone’s simultaneously coping with some sort of isolation, a story about loneliness—and the mania that comes with it—seems appropriate to tell.”

On Atlas Vending, METZ covers themes like “paternity, crushing social anxiety, addiction, isolation, media-induced paranoia, and the restless urge to leave everything behind,” according to the press release which also claimed the band’s goal was to create its most “patient and honest record.” The album was co-produced by Ben Greenberg and engineered and mixed by Seth Manchester.

Edkins also has this to say about Atlas Vending in a press release: “Change is inevitable if you’re lucky. Our goal is to remain in flux, to grow in a natural and gradual way. We’ve always been wary to not overthink or intellectualize the music we love but also not satisfied until we’ve accomplished something that pushes us forward.”

Atlas Vending’s Tracklist:

1. Pulse

2. Blind Youth Industrial Park

3. The Mirror

4. No Ceiling

5. Hail Taxi

6. Draw Us In

7. Sugar Pill

8. Framed by the Comet’s Tail

9. Parasite

10. A Boat to Drown In

