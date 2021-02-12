News

Mogwai Share New Song “Pat Stains” (Feat. Colin Stetson) As the Love Continues Due Out February 19 via Temporary Residence Ltd.





Scotland’s Mogwai are releasing a new album, As the Love Continues, on February 19 via Temporary Residence Ltd. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Pat Stains.” The seven-minute instrumental features saxophone playing from Colin Stetson. Listen below.

Previously Mogwai shared As the Love Continues’ first single, “Dry Fantasy,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Ritchie Sacramento,” via a video for the track (which also made our Songs of the Week list).

As the Love Continues is the follow-up to 2017’s Every Country’s Sun. Dave Fridmann produced the album, which features Atticus Ross (on “Midnight Flit”) and Colin Stetson (on “Pat Stains”). The album was recorded in 2020 and was originally supposed to be recorded in America, but the pandemic adjusted those plans, with the band recording in the UK and Fridmann producing remotely.

Even though Mogwai won’t be able to tour the album anytime soon and travel is limited due to the pandemic, in a previous press release the band’s Stuart Braithwaite said he hopes the music will transport listeners to a different place, “unless you are somewhere really amazing and then why are you listening to some weird music like this?”

Read our interview with Mogwai on Every Country’s Sun.

Read our 2014 interview with Stuart Braithwaite on Mogwai’s Rave Tapes album, as well as our retrospective article on the band’s 2001 album Rock Action.

