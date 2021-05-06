News

All





Moses Sumney and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble Cover Richard Young’s “Soon It Will Be Fire” This Is a Mindfulness Drill Due Out June 25 via Jagjaguwar





Moses Sumney has joined forces with Hypnotic Brass Ensemble to cover Richard Young’s “Soon It Will Be Fire.” It’s part of a just announced new album, This Is a Mindfulness Drill, in which Hypnotic Brass Ensemble cover/re-imagine Young’s 1998 album, Sapphie, as part of Jagjaguwar’s 25th anniversary celebration. The album will also feature Perfume Genius and Sharon Van Etten. Listen to “Soon It Will Be Fire” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

There will also be a meditation version of the album created by ambient artist Emily A. Sprague.

Sumney released a new double album, græ, in 2020 via Jagjaguwar, which earned him a spot on the cover of one of our print issues.

Read our 2017 interview with Moses Sumney on Aromanticism.

This Is a Mindfulness Drill Tracklist:

1. Soon It Will Be Fire (ft. Moses Sumney)

2. A Fullness of Light in Your Soul (ft. Perfume Genius)

3. The Graze of Days” (ft. Sharon Van Etten)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.