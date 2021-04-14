No Joy Announces New EP, Shares Video for “Kidder (From Heaven)” Directed by a 7-Year-Old
Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven EP Due Out May 19 via Joyful Noise
Apr 14, 2021
Photography by Jodi Heartz
No Joy, the Montreal-based project of Jasamine White-Gluz, has announced a new EP, Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven, which features orchestral re-imaginings of songs from her 2020 LP Motherhood. White-Gluz has also shared the EP’s first single, “Kidder (From Heaven),” via a colorful and playful video directed by a 7-year-old named Sloan. Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven is due out May 19 via Joyful Noise. Watch the video below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover art.
White-Gluz talks about the song and video in a press release: “For me, ‘Kidder’ evokes duality; youth and aging, happy and sad, bright and dark. I’ve sat with this song for such a long time that for this video I wanted to give full creative control over to someone else to see what imagery the music evoked for them. I couldn’t think of anyone better suited than Sloan—her mind works in wondrous ways and it was an honor to soundtrack her vision.”
The director of the video, Sloan, adds: “I wanted to imitate the sparkliness of a dream.”
White-Gluz also had this to say about the EP: “Songs take on a new life when I’m on tour. These songs didn’t get that chance. I still had more to say with them. I probably never would’ve been like ‘let’s get a bunch of classically trained players together,’ if it wasn’t for COVID-19 [canceling tours. This EP] was an opportunity to do something that wasn’t obvious. It’s a bedroom recording, but it doesn’t sound like we recorded this in our bedrooms. I wanted to do something that sounded bigger than Motherhood did, and Motherhood was recorded before COVID.”
Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven EP Tracklist:
1. Kidder (From Heaven)
2. Fish (From Heaven)
3. Four (From Heaven)
4. Teenager (From Heaven) *
5. Dream Rats (From Heaven)
*Deftones Cover
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Jenny Lewis and Serengeti Share Video for New Collaborative Song “GLTR” (News) — Jenny Lewis, Serengeti
- Shake the Foundations: Militant Funk & The Post-Punk Dancefloor (1978 – 1984) (Review) — Various Artists
- Premiere: Lady Dan Shares New Single, “Better Off Alone” (News) — Lady Dan
- Premiere: Far Lands Shares New Single “Oh, Molly” (News) — Far Lands
- No Joy Announces New EP, Shares Video for “Kidder (From Heaven)” Directed by a 7-Year-Old (News) — No Joy
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.