News

All





No Joy Announces New EP, Shares Video for “Kidder (From Heaven)” Directed by a 7-Year-Old Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven EP Due Out May 19 via Joyful Noise

Photography by Jodi Heartz



No Joy, the Montreal-based project of Jasamine White-Gluz, has announced a new EP, Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven, which features orchestral re-imaginings of songs from her 2020 LP Motherhood. White-Gluz has also shared the EP’s first single, “Kidder (From Heaven),” via a colorful and playful video directed by a 7-year-old named Sloan. Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven is due out May 19 via Joyful Noise. Watch the video below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover art.

White-Gluz talks about the song and video in a press release: “For me, ‘Kidder’ evokes duality; youth and aging, happy and sad, bright and dark. I’ve sat with this song for such a long time that for this video I wanted to give full creative control over to someone else to see what imagery the music evoked for them. I couldn’t think of anyone better suited than Sloan—her mind works in wondrous ways and it was an honor to soundtrack her vision.”

The director of the video, Sloan, adds: “I wanted to imitate the sparkliness of a dream.”

White-Gluz also had this to say about the EP: “Songs take on a new life when I’m on tour. These songs didn’t get that chance. I still had more to say with them. I probably never would’ve been like ‘let’s get a bunch of classically trained players together,’ if it wasn’t for COVID-19 [canceling tours. This EP] was an opportunity to do something that wasn’t obvious. It’s a bedroom recording, but it doesn’t sound like we recorded this in our bedrooms. I wanted to do something that sounded bigger than Motherhood did, and Motherhood was recorded before COVID.”

Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven EP Tracklist:

1. Kidder (From Heaven)

2. Fish (From Heaven)

3. Four (From Heaven)

4. Teenager (From Heaven) *

5. Dream Rats (From Heaven)



*Deftones Cover

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.