Ouri Debuts Two New Singles, “High & Choking Pt. 1” and “Chains” Debut Album, Frame of a Fauna, Is Coming October 22

Photography by Kane



This fall Montreal-based multi-instrumentalist and producer Ouri is sharing her debut album Frame of a Fauna, coming October 22nd. Her debut record marries classical orchestral beauty with industrial and electronic touches, pulling from her time as a DJ, producer, and composer to weave an intricate mix of organic and electronic aesthetics. The record quickly follows Hildegard, Ouri’s joint project with Helena Deland released earlier this year.

As Ouri explains, “Between fragmented souvenirs and sonic explorations, Frame of a Fauna navigates mutable identity, magnetism, and initiating a sense of belonging in an eclectic sound. Mixing classical, field recordings, and electronic and future trip-hop, this album provides a soundtrack to reflect your own shapes and space in this lifetime.”

In addition to announcing the upcoming record, Ouri is sharing two new singles from the record, “High & Choking Pt. 1” and “Chains.”

Ouri’s latest pair of singles encapsulate her combination of fragmented electronic beats and glassy melodic beauty. “High and Choking” meets driving and glitchy techno beats with shots of strings and honeyed vocals, while “Chains” is more subtle and textured instrumental, trading between lush, expansive soundscapes and thick percussive rhythms. She’s also shared an accompanying video co-directed by Derek Branscombe and Ouri.

Check out both tracks below, along with the tracklist for Frame of a Fauna, coming October 22nd.

OURI - FRAME OF A FAUNA TRACKLIST

1. Ossature

2. The More I Feel

3. Two

4. Odd or God (ft. Mind Bath)

5. High & Choking Pt 1

6. Fear of Being Watched

7. Fonction Naturelle

8. Wrong Breed

9. Chains

10. En Mon Doux Sein

11. Shape of It

12. Too Fast No Pain (ft. mobilegirl)

13. Felicity (ft. Antony Carle)

14. Grip