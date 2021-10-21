News

All





Parcels Share Video for New Song “Theworstthing” Day/Night Due Out November 5 via Because Music

Photography by Remi Ferrante Hartman



Australian electro-pop group Parcels have shared a video for their new song “Theworstthing.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sophomore studio album, Day/Night, which will be out on November 5 via Because Music. The new song features string arrangements from Oscar-nominated composer and songwriter Owen Pallett. Watch the Carmen Crommelin-directed video below.

“Theworstthing” was conceived by keyboardist/guitarist Patrick Hetherington, who also performs lead vocals on the song. The band state in a press release: “Patrick had this track written in the form of a beautifully lo-fi slow jam demo direct from his Berlin bedroom. We were later drawn to it when writing together in a rented house in the bush of Australia, where we spent all hours jamming out tracks and going deep into the music. It quickly became clear that this was an example of some of Pat’s finest songwriting to date and so the task then was to honor this as simply as possible. Despite the groove, there was a touch of country in there which we were excited to work with. The result sounds very true to Parcels while the song itself feels like pure and quintessential Pat.”

Previously released songs from the album are “Free,” “Comingback,” and “Somethinggreater.” Their self-titled debut album was released in 2018 and featured the song “Lightenup” (one of our Songs of the Week).

Read our The End interview with drummer Anatole Serret.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.