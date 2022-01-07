 Pictish Trail Shares New Single “In the Land of the Dead” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, January 7th, 2022  
Pictish Trail Shares New Single “In the Land of the Dead”

Island Family Due Out March 18 via Fire/Lost Map

Jan 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Stephanie Gibson
Pictish Trail (aka Johnny Lynch) has shared his new single “In the Land of the Dead.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album Island Family, which will be out on March 18 via Fire/Lost Map. Listen below.

“In the Land of the Dead” features production from long-time collaborator Rob Jones. Previously shared songs from the upcoming album are “Natural Successor,” “Island Family,” and “Melody Something.” His last album, Thumb World, came out last year via Fire.

