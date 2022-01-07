News

Pictish Trail Shares New Single “In the Land of the Dead” Island Family Due Out March 18 via Fire/Lost Map

Photography by Stephanie Gibson



Pictish Trail (aka Johnny Lynch) has shared his new single “In the Land of the Dead.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album Island Family, which will be out on March 18 via Fire/Lost Map. Listen below.

“In the Land of the Dead” features production from long-time collaborator Rob Jones. Previously shared songs from the upcoming album are “Natural Successor,” “Island Family,” and “Melody Something.” His last album, Thumb World, came out last year via Fire.

