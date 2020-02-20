News

Post-Rock Mega Playlist A Massive 10+ Hour Playlist of Post-Rock Royalty ft. Mogwai, Tortoise, Explosions in the Sky, This Will Destroy You, Slint, Bedhead, Low, The Books, MONO, Do Make Say Think, Jesu, Sigur Rós, Talk Talk, Swans, Godspeed You! Black Emperor & Many More





I'm honestly so exhausted from putting this together that I can't muster the energy for a proper intro. What I will say is, if you like post-rock, well then this is for you. If you don't really know what post-rock is then this should give you a good idea. Personally, it's my favorite genre, and a pretty inclusive and flexible one at that. That said, some bands that are considered post-rock are omitted here because I don't (Nobody's perfect). Consider this a comprehensive retrospective collection of post-rock. Prepare for a journey.

P.S. - Aereogramme, please release your first two absolutely brilliant albums on streaming platforms. I was going for an even 100 tracks darnit.

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/post-rock-dandelions/pl.u-EdAVxxbta0X69L