News

All





Premiere: ASHRR Shares New Single “No Garden” Listen to the Track Below

Photography by Mallory Turner



LA-based indie pop trio ASHRR debuted in 2019 with their full-length record, Oscillator. Featuring producer Ethan Allen, vocalist Steven Davis, and pianist and multi-instrumentalist Josh Charles, the band fuse the disparate worlds of indie, pop, R&B, and rock, capturing the soul of LA’s untamed desert havens and irresistible disco dancefloors.

Since their debut, the trio have been steadily releasing new singles, returning this year with a pair of new releases, “Sunshine Low” “Bad Reasons.” Later this week, the band are back with yet another new single, “No Garden,” and you can get an early listen to the track below, premiering with Under the Radar.

With “No Garden,” ASHRR offers up an effortlessly groovy fusion of disco, R&B, and funk, carried by sinuous basslines, bursts of horns, and hypnotic percussion. The band’s silky pulse crafts a mood that feels dark and sensual yet is also infused with hints of cosmic psychedelia, conjuring a dreamy kaleidoscopic soundscape that invites and enthralls. Meanwhile, in the midst of the band’s groove, they deliver lyrics that feel bracing and defiant, repeatably insisting that “I won’t let you take me down.”

Ethan Allan says of the track, “We’ve all passed through periods when it seems Murphy’s Law seems to stack the deck against you at every turn. To me, this song is about human resilience, determination, belief, hope; in the face of unrelenting resistance and obstacles. ‘I won’t let you take me down’ is a personal declaration that you won’t allow your dreams or yourself to be defeated. ‘No Garden’ is a comment on how creativity and life only offer abundance when you place intention towards them. It doesn’t happen by accident. Self-awareness leads to manifestation.”

Check out the song early below, with more to come from ASHRR this summer.