Premiere: Blvck Hippie Shares New Video for “Technicolor” Debut LP If You Feel Alone At Parties Out Now via The Record Machine

Photography by Vivian Cheslack



Last year, Memphis-based outfit Blvck Hippie released their debut album, If You Feel Alone At Parties. Cultivating an emotive and moody style of “sad boy indie rock,” frontman Josh Shaw and bandmates Casey Rittinger, Lynne Welden, and Celest Farmer crafted a record that felt both intimately honest and powerfully nostalgic, playing out like a VHS tape of old memories. Today, Shaw and company have followed the release with a video for one of the record’s highlights, “Technicolor,” premiering with Under the Radar.

On the album, “Technicolor” serves as Shaw’s despondent drunken confession, traced over watery guitars and a swaying waltzing rhythm. It provides an indelible soundtrack to an imposing existential spiral, as Shaw explores moments of desperation and uncertainty一“I guess I don’t know how to clean up my act for good / I knew no one could save me / I don’t think you should / ‘Cause my eyes see in technicolor / And I feel nothing / And all you will say is, He was a lost cause.”

Meanwhile, the accompanying video brings Shaw’s aching lyricism to life. The hand-drawn video cuts between Shaw on a heartbroken walk through the gray and lifeless streets of the city, contrasted with bursts of color as he loses himself in the haze of a romantic memory. The video culminates in the track’s sweeping orchestral outro, as Shaw is drawn completely into the world of color and nostalgia, painted in gorgeous animation from Natalie Hawkins.

Check out the song and video below. If You Feel Alone At Parties is out now via The Record Machine.

