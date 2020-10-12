Premiere: CLAVVS Share Video for New Track “Dance in Place”
New Music Coming Soon
Oct 12, 2020
Photography by Lissyelle Laricchia
Brooklyn-based indie pop duo CLAVVS (Amber Renee and Graham Marsh) have shared their video for their infectious new single "Dance in Place" and we are pleased to premiere it. The video finds the couple dancing in a joyous, awe-struck sort of introversion by themselves through their neighborhood until finally linking up and boogeying down together. Check out the video below.
Renee had this to say about the track: "Dance in Place’ is basically an invitation to choose joy in every moment. It’s a criticism of capitalism, of grind culture, of sacrifices I’ve made for a twisted idea of success. It’s a call for radical self acceptance and joy in an often joyless culture."
