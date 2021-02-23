Premiere: Danny Golden Debuts New Single, “I Can’t Change”

News

It’s been over two years since we last heard from Austin-based singer/songwriter Danny Golden. Coming off of the tour for his 2018 record, Old Love, spent 2019 exhausted, listless, and searching. From that lost year came the four disparate songs that make up Golden’s newly announced EP Changes. As he describes, “My struggles had been a result of a reluctance to embrace changes dealt by the world and to allow changes in myself. And these songs are all different stories of the dynamic tensions of changes in the world, and they were my path to change in myself.” Golden has also shared the first single from Changes, “I Can’t Change,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“I Can’t Change” is a study in contradictions. At its core, the inviting melodies and plainspoken lyrical approach feel closest to a singer/songwriter track, but the song coats that basis with towering layers of shoegaze guitars and crashing percussion. Yet Golden’s plaintive vocal cuts through the haze, anchoring the track in his real-time processing of the end of a relationship. The path of the song's shifting aesthetics mirrors the emotional journey Golden himself takes. The turbulent storm of instrumentation breaks in the latter half, instead transitioning to a playful synth pulse and giving a small measure of resolution to the track’s searching lyrics.

Golden says of the song, “It’s been over two years since I last put out new music, and I felt that ‘I Can’t Change’ had to be the song to break the silence. The period between my last record and now saw me dealing with a lot of changes in my life, and in my approach to making music; I don’t think that’s more evident anywhere than on ‘I Can’t Change.’ To me, the song is an expressionistic postcard and a story of supplication. You can agonize all you want about choices in your life, but either way, change is going to happen to you...Recording “I Can’t Change” was a chance for me to give lyrical and sonic form to feelings that had been too abstract to understand.” Check out the song below and watch for Changes, out April 23rd.