Premiere: Dear Spring Shares New Track “Empty Frames” New EP Moments Out June 3rd via Open Your Ears Records

Photography by Nicole J Stephens



Tomorrow, DC-based punk outfit Dear Spring is set to share their upcoming EP, Moments, released via Open Your Ears Records. As the band have described, they set out to create a record that blends genre lines in a style they’ve described as “post pop punk.” Ahead of the EP’s release date, the band have also shared a final taste of the record with their new song “Empty Frames,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Though Dear Spring has endeavored to make their latest effort rise above genre lines, the band’s visceral instrumentation keeps them thoroughly in the punk lane. Dear Spring pack “Empty Frames” with aggressive guitars, emotive vocals, and a rhythm section that hits like a freight train, pulling together traces of pop punk and emo into a track that is both anthemic and subtly catchy. Those traces of emo also bleed into the lyrics, which take a strident confessional power as they examine the grueling process of navigating mental health.

As the band explains, “The lyrics of ‘Empty Frames’ are written from the trenches of working through mental health challenges. Despite all the resources and help, there comes a time when the conversation changes from curing to coping. This song is about the pain of taking the first step towards coping.”

Check out the song below. Moments is out tomorrow June 3rd via Open Your Ears Records. Pre-save the EP here.