Premiere: Ethan Gold Debuts Video For “In New York” Earth City 1: The Longing Out May 14th

Photography by Shane Lopes



As a composer, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and director, Ethan Gold was building a reputation as a multi-variate talent when personal tragedy struck. While working on a film score in New York a freak head injury left Gold unable to speak or do complex tasks. During his long journey to recovery, Gold dived into meditation and mindfulness, reawakening to his childhood influences and recapturing his love for human connection.

Since his convalescence Gold has been playing bass with San Francisco rockers The Size Queens and has gotten back into the cinema world, scoring the film The Song of Sway Lake. But at long last, he’s also returning to his unfiltered art rock work with his upcoming album Earth City 1: The Longing, the first of a planned trilogy. Gold teased the album with two new singles in February, “Alexandria & Me” and “In New York,” and he’s now returned with a video for “In New York,” premiering with Under the Radar.

New York City likely has been the subject of more tributes than any other city on Earth. Ethan Gold adds his voice to the chorus with “In New York.” The gentle piano ballad is carried by gravelly vocals from Gold, extolling the highs, lows, and endless possibilities of the titular city. Though he calls the city his Eden, he admits “In this town full of fortune I’m failing/All the towers tall and short I’m not scaling.” But, in true New York fashion, failures only embolden Gold as he declares “For with you, my love/We’ve got plans to speak of/Yes with you, my love/We can steal the stars above/In New York.” The video tributes the city and its people in equally personal terms, envisioning New York through the ages. From the roaring ‘20s, through the gritty ‘70s, to the cosmopolitan modern-day, Gold writes for everybody who has tried to make it in the iconic city.

Gold says of the video, “Layers of history pile on top of each other in any port city. Immigrants come and go. Crime rises and falls. People strive and fail. A few ‘make it’. But everyone is under the spell of the city. New York feels like a being, like no other; hot, cold, and always herself. This video is for the city, and for anyone who’s ever fallen in love there, fallen in love with a person, or with the bridges and buildings and rain on the living grey pavement. In the summer in the parks or out on the street under evening snow.” Check out the song and video below and watch for Earth City 1: The Longing, out May 14th.