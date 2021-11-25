News

Premiere: Jack Carty Shares New Single “Don’t Believe The Hype” New LP Wake To A Bright Morning Coming March 2022





Prolific Australian singer/songwriter Jack Carty released music at a steady clip through most of the 2010s, sharing his fifth studio album Hospital Hill back in 2018. After two years of writing and touring in the UK and Europe, Carty returned to Australia in 2020 and shared his latest EP, The World, When It’s Sleeping, released during Australia’s record-breaking bush fires and pandemic lockdown. Early next year Carty is sharing his new album, Wake To A Bright Morning and today he’s shared his second single from the record, “Don’t Beleive The Hype,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Don’t Believe The Hype” is a grand and spacious offering from Carty, with soaring melodies and openhearted tenderness to spare. But as much as the track’s swaying indie folk beauty shines, there’s a deeper more vulnerable core just beneath. Carty examines the glittery allure and underlying superficiality of modern consumer culture一“So many shining pretty things / They’re gonna knock until you let them in / But everybody knows there’s nothing much inside / Don’t believe the hype.”

Carty says of the new single: “It’s a song about the tendency big groups of people have to follow the leader. I think (like with many things) the size and scope of the internet, and social media in particular, makes this really apparent every day. Quick, easy, superficial engagements are rewarded, bandwagons are rewarded, whilst the pace of it all makes deeper connections with art and culture harder to forge. It was written whilst I was living in East London and I can clearly remember the moment that turned into the lyrics for the bridge section - a grey day on a bus, with rubbish everywhere.”

Check out the song below. Wake To A Bright Morning is due out in March of next year.