Premiere: Juice Debuts New Single and Video “Girlfriend Song” Boy Story Coming This Fall

Photography by Samuel David Katz



Today, Brooklyn-based indie rock outfit Juice has shared their new single, “Girlfriend Song,” taken from their Boy Story project due out this fall. Since meeting at Boston College, the band have been honing a dizzying combination of rock, pop punk, hip hop and R&B, sharing their debut EP in 2018 and following up with their 2019 EP, you are simply magnificent. Last month the band shared their first single from Boy Story, “Superimposed,” and today their back with their latest showcase, “Girlfriend Song,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Girlfriend Song” sees the band once again spiraling into a blur of genres. The band members trade animated deliveries over top of bright pop hooks, visceral guitar-driven alt rock, and even a rapped verse. It delivers the kind of unchecked mania that seemingly should not work together but very much does, owing to the band’s upbeat songwriting and sharp chemistry together.

Guitarist Daniel Moss says of the track, “We started out with a simple guitar line that the instrumental of the song naturally came together around. It had a sort of unhinged irony present in every aspect of the track from its conception. Lyrically, the story of a manic character spiraling emotionally just felt fitting for the sonic landscape we’d created.”

The accompanying video, directed by Daniel Moss and Logan Regnier, creates a similarly wild blend, featuring a heated game of alien robot chess. Moss says of the video, “We wanted the satirical and comedic nature of the track to drive the video. We’d been watching tons of ‘Scooby Doo’ and wanted the video to exist in that space between humor and horror. While entirely unrelated to the lyrical content of the track, a voodoo doll chess game controlled by alien robots just seemed to capture the energy of the song perfectly.”

Check out the song and video below, and watch for Boy Story, coming this fall.

