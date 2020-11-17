News

Premiere: Kit Major Debuts New Single, “When The Drugs Don’t Work” Listen To Her Emotive New Track Below

Photography by Noël Dombroski



Los Angeles-based pop artist Kit Major is releasing her newest single, “When The Drugs Don’t Work,” premiering with Under The Radar. Major’s fervent pop style brings together the theatrical visuals of Prince, the dance rhythms of Lady Gaga, and a hint of Charli XCX’s hyperpop. The concoction is a glittery new approach to indie pop, most recently found on Major’s colorful single “Mind,” whose video paid tribute to Prince’s "Starfish and Coffee" Muppets performance.

Major’s previous singles have often pointed to her flair for the theatrical and “When The Drugs Don’t Work” is no exception. Yet, where “Mind” was a glittery rush of technicolor fun, Major’s newest single leans into a dark, electro pop feel. The chilly and introspective opening blooms into a driving dance beat and thumping synths, married to a percussive, hyperpop-influenced outro. Contrasting with the darker sound though, comes a tender and warm lyrical perspective. Written in the midst of a quarantine depressive episode, the song lets the listener into Major’s mental state as she looks for connection through difficult times. With the opening lyrics she sets the vulnerable tone singing, “When the drugs don’t work / And you’re feeling half alive / Tell me where it hurts / Tell me if you want to cry.” With her new track Major beautifully balances an earnest openness with the infectious dance pop of her previous singles.

Major says of the song, "It was cathartic to write, so visually I wanted it to be something light, fun and freeing. Life isn’t supposed to be this hard and sad, there should be joy and freedom too. Don’t take things too seriously or literally. I write about my depression to be able to dance about my depression." Listen to the song below and be on the lookout for the single’s full release November 19th.