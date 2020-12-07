News

All





Premiere: Mabes Debuts New Video For “Catch 22” Too Young To Love EP Out Now Via The Other Songs





UK singer/songwriter Mabes has released the video for her newest single “Catch 22,” premiering with Under the Radar. The single is the final track released from her newest EP, Too Young To Love, her second EP to release this year after Keeping The Noise Down and her 2019 debut album Wait and See. Though Mabes is British, her folk pop style is equally informed by the Americana of Carole King or Joni Mitchell as it is by the folk poeticism of Laura Marling. On her latest EP, Mabes’ warm and lilting tones soundtrack moving storytelling and brilliantly emotive songwriting.

“Catch 22” is the wistful finale to the EP where Mabes reflects back on a lost love while trying to keep the heartbreak at bay on a night out. The acoustic soft pop instrumentation is the perfect melodic accompaniment to Mabes’ forlorn vocal, with finger-snaps and subtle swirls of synths coloring over Mabes’ finger-picked guitar. Though there’s an undeniable element of melancholy, the track’s breezy instrumental approach and Mabes’ soothing vocal performance is keeping the instrumental inviting and tender. The video is similarly intimate and perfectly attuned to 2020’s lockdown vibe. The charming visual effects and Mabes’ pajama-clad presentation fit well with the homespun instrumental, making a simple, yet effective, visual addition to the track.

Mabes says of the video, “In true 2020 lockdown style, I wanted to make the video myself. The song is about getting back from a night out and the “false happy” facade crumbling away. I didn’t want to overcomplicate this. So here I am, singing in my pajamas…”

She continues, “I felt that ‘Catch 22’ was the perfect way to round out this current chapter of love and loss, still in keeping with the subtle acoustic vibe and dreamy swelling production. I also feel like this year has been a Catch 22 situation in itself - everyone is holding on to and appreciating what they have, which is a great thing, but that means the fear of losing everything becomes all the more petrifying.”

She says of her latest EP, “The release of the Too Young To Love EP is the most amazing feeling. When we went into lockdown, all of my big plans such as festivals, support slots, and writing trips were cancelled. I remember having a call with my team and feeling so gutted and sorry for myself, and nervous about what the future had in store. We all made a pact that we wouldn't let a global pandemic hold us back, and I would keep releasing my music that I've been working so hard on. To have achieved 2 EPs this year is such a big personal achievement, I feel euphoric.” Check out the video below and stream Too Young To Love, out now via The Other Songs.