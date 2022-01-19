News

Premiere: OMBIIGIZI Shares New Single "Cherry Coke" New Album Sewn Back Together Out On February 10th on Arts & Crafts





OMBIIGIZI is a new collaborative project from Indigenous Canadian artists Zoon (Daniel Monkman) and Status/Non Status (Adam Sturgeon). Together, Monkman and Sturgeon pull on their shared cultural and musical heritages, uniting them on their upcoming debut record, Sewn Back Together. Featuring production from Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene, the record is a collision of Zoon’s self-coined “moccasin-gaze” and Status/Non Status’s swirling alt rock, and post rock. Last year, the band shared the first single from the record, “Residential Military,” and today they’re back with their follow-up, “Cherry Coke,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Cherry Coke” strips back much of the distorted and discordant layers of the duo’s solo work, instead letting their emotive core shine through. The marching rhythms and building guitars lend the track an anthemic indie rock quality, yet the lyrics root it in simple evocative longing. Monkman dreams of the safety and comfort of childhood, contrasted against the murky unknowns of the present. The guitars hit a wistful fever pitch as Monkman and Sturgeon’s voices interlock in close harmony, begging “Stay inside / Stay with me / Cherry Coke / Ontario.” Together, Monkman and Sturgeon show new plaintive depths to their writing, crafting a tribute to the joys and innocence of childhood.

As Monkman explains, “I used to get into a lot of fights at school when I was younger. One of the schools was called ‘Happy Thought’ which ironically was filled with racist rural farmer-type folk. I think as a type of punishment my Mom sent me to live with my Dad on the Rez, so he could show me how to be a “man.” Although my Dad was a very complex human, he was very compassionate towards me, especially when I explained how the kids would tease me for being Ojibway. He’d always let me stay home with him and oftentimes we’d go to the Rez store for chips and pop; I’d get Cherry Coke or Vanilla Coke. The lyrics and song title are inspired by these memories of my childhood and of my father.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below. Sewn Back Together is out on February 10th on Arts & Crafts.

<p>