Premiere: Osees Debut Live Video For “Gelatinous Cube”

Long-running psych punk band Osees has debuted the latest clip from their upcoming live performance, the video for “Gelatinous Cube," premiering with Under the Radar. Since Osees have had to take an extended break from their live shows, they’ve chosen to bring the live experience to fans virtually. The band’s latest show was recorded live at the Henry Miller Library in Big Sur California, and will premiere in partnership with Panache & (((folkYEAH!))) on December 19.

Much like the band’s previous Levitation livestream, John Dwyer and company have assembled a setlist ranging across their career, from fan favorites to obscure deep cuts. The band also assures fans there will be no overlap between the setlists, with not a single song repeating from the Levitation show. Dwyer describes the “Gelatinous Cube” performance as "A teenage fav that we haven't played live in a while, shot at twilight in the redwoods." The clip itself is pure Osees, a perfect encapsulation of everything fans have been missing during lockdown. The distorted guitar intro, fuzz pedal riffs, frenzied dual drummers, and Dwyer’s manic vocals (occasionally delivered with the microphone inside his mouth) are everything fans of Osees have come to love.

The band announced the show with a message to their fans:

"Happy Holidays folks!

What a fucking year.

If you are alive, congratulations.

You are a hero for that alone.

If you are hopeful, then good on ya.

Without hope we have nothing.

So, without boring you to death (cuz you've made it this far) here is the new Osees stream.

We've dipped deep into the dark waters of our song-sack of holding and found several more

never-before-performed-live tunes & paired them up with some oldies we've knocked the dust off of as well as some fan favorites and general surprises to make the merry very.

That's right, we've been paying attention.

Recorded from dusk till dawn 2 at the gorgeous Henry Miller Library in Big Sur.

Same killer crew, similar killer vibes.

An enchanting pre-holiday evening to tell you that we miss and love you.

Play it loud and have one on us.

And keep your chin up for goodness sake."

JPD

Check out the video below and get tickets for the band’s livestream here. The band’s latest album, Panther Rotate, remixed and reimagined recordings of September’s Protean Threat, is out December 11 and the live performance premieres December 19.