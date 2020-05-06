News

All





Premiere: Overcoats Share Local Natives’ Remix of “Fire and Fury” The Fight Out Now via Loma Vista

Photography by Raen Badua



Brooklyn-based electronic duo Overcoats have shared Local Natives' remix of their track "Fire and Fury" off of their recently released sophomore album The Fight, available now via Loma Vista Recordings, and we are pleased to premiere it. The cross-country collaboration sees the California outfit add synth-spangled flair to the Overcoats' original. Local Natives' take on the track opts for an upbeat and propulsive tempo, giving weight to the song's lyrics and overall hopeful message. "There's a fire, there's a fury, sky is falling but we'll get through it." Check out the video below.

On the making of the track the Overcoats had this to say: "We are such fans of Local Natives. We're thrilled to be on a label with them and to be remixing each other's songs! We love what they added to 'Fire & Fury', it really feels like it combines both of our vibes perfectly."​​​​​​​

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.