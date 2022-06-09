News

Premiere: POESY Shares New Single “Multiply” Listen to the Track Below

Photography by Becca Berri



Singer/songwriter Sarah Botelho has been releasing music for a few years now under the moniker POESY, crafting a theatrical style of gothy alt pop with cavernous drums and towering melodies. She returned earlier this year with “Still Breathing,” a new single taken from her forthcoming debut LP, I Exist, and today she’s back with another new track, “Multiply,” premiering with Under the Radar.

On “Multiply” POESY hits new heights of drama and power. The track sounds absolutely massive, bolstered by thunderous percussion, buzzing guitars, and stinging bursts of synths, recalling the more theatrical side of bands like Muse. However, even within the explosive mix of instrumentation, POESY is the eye of the storm, delivering an impressively operatic vocal performance while matching the track’s potent dramatics.

POESY explains of the track, “While some of the tracks on this record are reflective and optimistic, Multiply occurs in the dead of the pain. I wrote this song because someone had challenged me to surrender to the pure unbridled anger I was feeling at the time. I think anger is a very important emotion—it shows you what you want (or what you really don’t want) and I’ve learned the hard way that anger doesn’t like being shut up in a box forever. It demands to be felt. It demands to be screamed. It demands to be free. So while you may not want to fight fire with fire, remember, sometimes ‘rage is a pretty thing’.

Check out the song below. I Exist is out later this year.