News

All





Premiere: Roan Yellowthorn Debuts New Single “Bloodline” Another Life Out May 14th On Blue Élan Records

Photography by Patrisha McLean



Roan Yellowthorn, the indie pop duo from Jackie McLean and Shawn Strack are returning this week with their sophomore album, Another Life. Reflecting on turbulent themes of abuse, mental health, and the long road to recovery, Roan Yellowthorn documents the process of healing over airy dream pop textures. Ahead of the album’s May 14th release, the duo are sharing one final single, “Bloodline,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Bloodline” perfectly balances the melodic side of the band with their penchant for introspective and blunt lyricism. Laidback synth soundscapes and warm instrumentation weave into lush arrangements, welcoming you in with a rich mix of vintage synth tones and breezy indie pop style. Yet, even as the track’s instrumental palette offers sunny pop flourishes, the lyrics take a darker turn, detailing intergenerational struggles with mental health. With the chorus McLean’s vocals soar above, declaring her plainspoken confessions—“I’m fucked in the head/ I’ve always been/ Everyone in my family pretty much is.”

McLean explains of the track, “I wrote this song out of a sense of desperation. I was tired of feeling bad all the time. Tired of feeling stuck. Tired of feeling sad and frustrated and unworthy. Tired of feeling trapped. There’s a lot of mental illness in my family. It’s like a kind of family legacy. Sometimes this can make my own struggles feel unescapable. Like they’re part of my destiny. I don’t like that feeling.

In writing this song, I said exactly what I was feeling. I used language that was as plain as possible. It’s like a diary entry in a way. There’s no solution presented. I’m just telling it like it is.

It was one thing for me to write this song. That’s one layer of catharsis. And then being able to sing it with a full band that’s supporting the lyrics with beautiful instrumentation - that’s a kind of healing.” Check out the song and in-studio video below, and watch for Another Life, out May 14th via Blue Élan Records.

<p>