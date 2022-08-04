News

Premiere: Roses & Revolutions Share New Song "Here With You" New EP Keep A Little Light On Is Out September 19th via Nettwerk

Photography by Jacalyn Meyvis



Rochester, NY indie pop duo Roses & Revolutions is back next month with their new EP, Keep a Little Light On. This time around, the core duo of Alyssa Coco and Matt Merritt envisioned the EP as the soundtrack for a movie of their lives. Fittingly, the band also wrote and recorded the alone in their home for the first time, resulting in a heartwarmingly personal vision of the past year’s ups and downs.

“We all go through shit, but there’s light and hope at the end of the tunnel,” Coco explains,. “We strive for being at peace with ourselves and where we are in our lives. Over the last couple of years, everyone has spent a lot of time self-reflecting. Our music has always leaned into the darkness to a degree. This is the first time we’ve gone towards brightness. We’re more at peace, and the music shows.”

Today, ahead of the EP’s release the band are back with a new single, “Here With You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Here With You” is a contemplative, slow burning number, burnished by cinematic piano chords, soulful harmonies, and a fervent vocal performance from Coco. The pair carry with them a sense of delicate warmth and soaring drama, with the instrumental’s spacious glassy expanse broken by towering percussion and subtle strings. Meanwhile, the track’s lyrics capture a defiant hopefulness as the pair draw comfort from each other’s presence, tracing a tribute to weathering life’s storms together.

As the band explains, “‘Here With You’ was written as a sort of anthem for togetherness. We all go through individual struggles and hardships, but when we come together as one, those struggles seem a little easier to handle. Life is hard, but it’s always easier when you have someone by your side.”

Check out the song below. The band’s new EP, Keep a Little Light On is out everywhere on September 19th via Nettwerk.

