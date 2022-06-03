News

Premiere: Space Fight Share New Single “Stay Love” Sophomore Album Do You Dream In The Daylight Out June 24th

Photography by Cristian Dina



Indie rock band Space Fight first formed back in 2010, releasing their debut album All Systems Wait into the world a few years later in 2013. The band have been relatively quiet in the years since, but recently the band reunited to record their forthcoming sophomore album, Do You Dream In The Daylight. Vocalist Spen Miles once again paired with guitarist Tom Welch, along with a host of other musicians including members of fellow indie outfit Ra Ra Riot and the band’s orignal drummer, Billy Hawkes.

The band debuted “Fool for Me” and the record’s title track earlier this year, and today they’re back again with their third single, “Stay Love,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Stay Love” is a dazzling meld of indie pop and neo-disco, marked by a colorful hook, shimmering keys, and a passionate falsetto vocal from Miles. With the verses the band ratchets up the tension, wandering through minor key piano chords and searching lyricism. Yet, any doubts or fears seemingly fall away with the chorus as Miles’ vocals’ soar above and the band locks into a driving pop groove. The results prove bubbly, bright, and irresistible, offering a neon-shaded pop delight.

Check out the single below, along with its equally colorful video. You can also read our Q&A with the band here, where they go into their inspiration behind the song and video.

What is the inspiration behind “Stay Love”, What do you want your fans to take away from this single? What does it mean to you personally?

It’s really just a simple love song. But there are certainly moments of tension, especially in the verses. The verses are dark, minor, and rhymically building. The hook is a change to a brighter chord structure, an energetic bouncy rhythm, and tension release in the lyrics. I just hope it makes people want to dance really, it should just be a fun song.

Can you share a bit about your songwriting process? And what you think makes a good song?

For this album, our guitarist Tom Welch and myself started by sharing demos. He would send me a guitar riff, or I would send him a keyboard progression, then we’d build it, or strip it down and add other stuff. I’d improvise some melodies until I found ideas I liked, and then I’d put the words in last. Most of the time that’s how we work, but every song is a little different. “Stay Love” was one of the first demos we had, but it was the very last song finished. We had the hook and a verse section but it didn’t really become obvious how to finish the song until we sped it up a few ticks and drummer Billy Hawkes put a disco beat in the chorus. From there it all came together quickly.

As far as what makes a good song, I always strive to make something catchy or memorable in one way or another. It’s easier said than done, but it’s definitely always my goal. With a few exceptions, I usually don’t like long meandering sonic experiments. I like songs that get to the point rather quickly, and make that point stick with you. If you’re making pop songs, I always go back to Hall and Oates. Can you listen to one of their songs and then yours, and have yours hold up in any considerable way? It’s a very tall order, but one worthy of attempting.

Tell us about the video? Who directed it and where / was it shot?

I found these clips of people covered in neon paint that were free use, chopped them up, threw flashy blue/pink filters over the top of it, and it was done. I think it works really well for the song. It’s so costly and time consuming to make a music video, and as independent artists, we have to find creative angles without spending tons of money.

How have you been spending your pandemic time?

Making this album for Space Fight. Also co-writing/co-producing another entire album with the band Paultra Violet. Practicing a lot, getting my voice in shape for our Mercury Lounge NYC show on June 22nd. Lots of music! And being a Dad to my 2 little girls. Between music and kids, not much time for anything else! It’s a good busy