Premiere: Spring Summer Debuts New Single “Oh Brother” “Oh Brother” Out Tomorrow On Dangerbird Records

Photography by Mia Kirby



Spring Summer is the musical moniker of indie folk singer/songwriter Jennifer Furches. One of Dangerbird Records’ newest signees, Furches has spent time playing with Cass McCombs and Sea Wolf, as well as working in the film industry, before striking out with her solo effort. While she finishes her upcoming debut album with long-time collaborator Jenny Lee Lindberg of WARPAINT, Furches has been sharing new singles, introducing the world to her smoldering mix of indie rock and folk. She debuted last month with “Bow Your Head,” and has now returned with another single, “Oh Brother,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Spring Summer’s latest single, a co-write with her cousin Jason Schwartzman, is another loping indie folk reverie, traveling through anxious moonlit nights on tender instrumentation. Furches closely walks the line between simple expressive acoustic tones and gorgeous string-backed chamber pop, beginning on a simple keys and bass structure before ascending to a sweeping symphonic climax. Jarvis Taveniere from the band Woods also adds his own touches on the production side, especially on the immaculate string section that carries the song to its finish.

Meanwhile, Furches manages to perfectly capture the weary loneliness that has been endemic to the past year, singing “Oh brother I’m lonesome, oh brother I’m down/The ground it gets harder when I’m pacing around/A little bit weary and weak in the knee/Guess one could argue this is how it should be.” Unsurprisingly, as Furches confesses, the song “could have only happened in this wild pandemic. I was stuck, feeling the self-inflicted pressure to use this time to create…but with nothing coming I started digging through old demos in the hopes something would strike a chord (pun intended) but what I found was a folder of Jason’s demos, given to me almost 15 years ago! I put a couple of them together, fleshed it out, and sent it to Jarvis to work his magic.”

Accompanying the track is a delightfully surreal animated video courtesy of Furches’ husband, Roman Copella. “I had this vague idea of forming a band of vampires but Roman really took it to another level,” Furches says. “He has really enjoyed teaching our kids animation over this last year and wanted to do something using cutouts and stop-frame. Originally the idea was relatively simple and the plan was to enlist the kids’ help (and our pet cat!) but I’m so happy with how beautifully complicated it became! It was so much work and would not have been possible without our Animator/Designer Sean Henry and our amazing team Chris, Julia, and Morgan at The Directors Bureau.

Check out the song below, out tomorrow on Dangerbird Records.

