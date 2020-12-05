News

Premiere: Tony Glausi Debuts New Single, "I've Been Waiting" When It All Comes Crashing Down Coming January 8

Photography by Ale Patrón



New York composer and trumpeter Tony Glausi has returned with his latest single, “I’ve Been Waiting,” premiering with Under the Radar. Glausi first won accolades as a decorated jazz trumpeter, but he has also produced four records of his original music, the latest of which is his forthcoming album When It All Comes Crashing Down. His newest record is also his first to feature his own vocal talents. After releasing the record’s debut single, a stirring reimagining of “Once Upon a Dream” from Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, Glausi’s latest track is a sweeping romantic declaration of new love.

“I’ve Been Waiting” pulls back somewhat on Glausi’s signature trumpet, spotlighting Glausi’s emotive vocal performance over top of watery beds of synths and twinkling keys. Glausi’s skills as a composer and arranger give the track a unique feel, throwing back to the aching romanticism of vocal crooners with the sheen of modern production. It’s an alluring effect, entrancing the listener with Glausi’s story of love at first sight. He sings in effusive praise of his partner, “I’ve been waiting for this moment for what feels like my entire life / Now you have me feeling like I never have before.” The accompanying video is also fittingly romantic, expressing this overwhelming infatuation with intimate close-ups and sensual mood lighting.

Glausi says of the track, “‘I’ve Been Waiting’ is a personal anthem for me. Since writing it a year and a half ago it’s been stuck in my head and the story itself just keeps on happening over and over again in my own life. I believe everyone can relate to all that’s expressed in the lyric, and I hope the melody sweeps you away into a ‘feels like the first time’ trance.” Check out the song and video below, and look for When It All Comes Crashing Down, coming January 8.