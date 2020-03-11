News

All





Protomartyr Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Processed By the Boys” Ultimate Success Today Due Out May 29 via Domino

Photography by Trevor Naud



Detroit-formed post-punkers Protomartyr have announced a new album, Ultimate Success Today, and shared its first single, "Processed By the Boys," via a video for the new song. The band have also announced some new tour dates. Ultimate Success Today is due out May 29 via Domino. Check out the "Processed By the Boys" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the band's upcoming tour dates.

Ultimate Success Today is the band's fifth album and the follow-up to 2017's Relatives in Descent and 2018's Consolation E.P., both also released by Domino. Last year they also put out a deluxe reissue of their debut album, No Passion All Technique.

The band co-produced Ultimate Success Today with David Tolomei (Dirty Projectors, Beach House), who also mixed it. It was recorded at Dreamland Recording Studios, a late 19th century church in Upstate New York

Protomartyr is Joe Casey (vocals), Greg Ahee (guitars), Alex Leonard (drums), and Scott Davidson (bass guitar). Ultimate Success Today also features various guest musicians: Nandi Rose aka Half Waif (vocals), Jemeel Moondoc (alto sax), Izaak Mills (bass clarinet, sax, flute), and Fred Lonberg-Holm (cello).

Casey had this to say about the album in a press release: "The re-release of our first album had me thinking about the passage of time and its ultimate conclusion. Listening to No Passion All Technique again, I could hear myself hoping for an introduction and a long future, but also being cognizant that it could be 'one and done' for us. So, when it came time to write Ultimate Success Today, I was reminded of that first urgency and how it was an inverse of my current grapple with how terribly ill I've been feeling lately. Was that sick feeling coloring how I felt about the state of the world or was it the other way around?



"This panic was freeing in a way. It allowed me to see our fifth album as a possible valediction of some confusingly loud five-act play. In the same light I see it as an interesting mile marker of our first decade of being a band - a crest of the hill along a long highway. Although just to cover my bases, I made sure to get my last words in while I still had the breath to say them."

The video for "Processed By the Boys" was inspired by "a bizarre Brazilian TV clip the band became infatuated with. A man sings to a studio audience, while a member of the audience becomes enraged by a puppet, leading the whole situation to devolve into total chaos."

David Allen and Nathan Faustyn directed the video, which was produced by HLPTV and LooseMeat.Biz. Faustyn had this to say about the video in the press release: "As soon as we heard the concept, we knew how to take the band's ideas and coalesce them into this sort of timeless public access chaos. Because of the nature of HLPTV and LooseMeat.Biz and who we are - professional and hobbyist technicians - we knew we could pull off a really strange, funny and sardonically dark compendium to this song that is equally such."

Read our 2017 interview with Protomartyr.

Ultimate Success Today Tracklist:

1. Day Without End

2. Processed By the Boys

3. I Am You Now

4. The Aphorist

5. June 21

6. Michigan Hammers

7. Tranquilizer

8. Modern Business Hymns

9. Bridge & Crown

10. Worm In Heaven

Protomartyr Tour Dates:



Thu. March 12 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 13 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

Sat. March 14 - Columbus, OH @ Melted Festival - The Bluestone

Tue. March 17 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

Wed. March 18 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas w/ Wire

Thu. March 19 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk w/ The Spits

Mon. April 27 - London, UK @ Peckham Audio - SOLD OUT

Tue. April 28 - London, UK @ The Lexington - SOLD OUT

Wed. April 29 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire - SOLD OUT

Thu. April 30 -Utrecht, NL @ Ekko - SOLD OUT

Sat. May 2 -Berlin, DE @ Ubran Spree

Sun. May 3 - Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

Mon. May 4 - Groningen, NL @ Vera

Tue. May 5 - Brussels, BE @ Nuits Botanique

Mon. June 1 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s

Tue. June 2 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz

Wed. June 3 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Thu. June 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Sat. June 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sun. June 7 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Tue. June 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings

Wed. June 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Earl

Thu. June 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Fri. June 12 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Mon. June 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

Tue. June 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Wed. June 17 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Thu. June 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Fri. June 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sat. June 20 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Mon. June 22 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Tue. June 23 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Fri. June 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Sat. June 27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Sun. June 28 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.