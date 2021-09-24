News

Richard Ashcroft Shares Video for New Version of “This Thing Called Life” From New Acoustic Album Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 Due Out October 29 via RPA/BMG





Richard Ashcroft, formerly of The Verve, is releasing Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1, a new album featuring new acoustic versions of some of his previous songs, on October 29 via RPA/BMG. Now he has shared its second single, a new version of “This Thing Called Life.” The original version of the song was featured on the poorly received RPA & The United Nations of Sound album in 2010, the production on the new version is more in-line with Ashcroft’s regular solo work. The track was shared via a video co-directed by Ashcroft and his wife Kate Radley. It features Ashcroft in a cinema looking at footage from his life, as well as footage of him performing the song in a theater. It was filmed at the Olympic Cinema and Richmond Theatre. Watch it below.

Previously Ashcroft shared the first single from Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1, a new seven-minute acoustic version of his most iconic song, “Bittersweet Symphony.”

As its title might suggest, the tracklist for Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 mainly pulls from The Verve’s biggest album, 1997’s Urban Hymns, with no songs from any of the other three Verve albums featured. Although, some of his solo work is also represented. One track, a new version of “C’mon People (We’re Making It Now),” which was originally found on Ashcroft’s debut solo album, 2000’s Alone with Everybody, features guest vocals from Liam Gallagher (formerly of Verve contemporaries Oasis).

In 2019, Ashcroft got the publishing rights to “Bittersweet Symphony” back from The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, making the new version of the song all the more triumphant.

Ashcroft produced the album with regular collaborator Chris Potter. Previous collaborator Wil Malone provides the string arrangements, which were recorded at Abbey Road Studios. The album also features Chuck Leavell (The Rolling Stones, The Allman Brothers) on piano, Roddy Bloomfield leads the brass section, and Steve Wyreman (Leon Bridges, Vic Mensa) adds acoustic guitar and backing vocals.

Ashcroft’s last solo album, Natural Rebel, came out in 2018 via RPA and BMG.

Richard Ashcroft Tour Dates:

October:

16th - London, Palladium (SOLD OUT)

17th - London, Palladium (SOLD OUT)

29th - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

November:

1st - London, Royal Albert Hall

