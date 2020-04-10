News

Rogue Wave Share New Song “Aesop Rock” in Response to Aesop Rock’s “Rogue Wave” Song Band Asking Fans to Donate to Tipping Point Community





Lo-fi pop collective Rogue Wave, spearheaded by frontman Zach Rogue, have released a cheeky new single titled “Aesop Rock,” named after famous rapper Aesop Rock in response to his recent song, “Rogue Wave,” released back in January. (Even though Aesop Rock’s song seemingly had nothing to do with the band Rogue Wave.) Check out Rogue Wave’s song below..

As the band dropped the track, which is characteristic of rigid electric guitar and shoegaze vocals, they also urged fans to donate to Tipping Point Community, a San Francisco-based non-profit that is invested in breaking the cycle of Bay Area poverty. The charity hopes to raise $30 million to fight against COVID-19 by distributing necessary resources directly into the hands of victims of the disease, as 100 percent of donations go straight to its grantees who work in support of Coronavirus-vulnerable communities.

Zach Rogue had this to say about the release of “Aesop Rock” and working with The Tipping Point Community in a press release: “It's hard not to feel powerless in times like these. For us, we talked about it and wanted to do something, anything to help. If you listen to our track, please consider donating to Tipping Point. They do amazing work in the Bay Area, directly helping families in need. No amount is too small! We were able to track ‘Aesop Rock’ a couple of days before the shelter in place in California. Who knows, maybe Aesop Rock'll bust a jam called ‘Out of the Descended Shadow of Lake Michigan’ next?”

Out of the Shadow and Descended Like Vultures were the titles of Rogue Wave’s first two albums. “Lake Michigan” was a single from their third album, “Asleep at Heaven’s Gate.” The band’s last album of originals was 2016’s Delusions of Grand Fur, although in 2017 they released the appropriately titled ’80s covers record Cover Me.

