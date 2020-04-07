 (Sandy) Alex G Shares New Song “rosebush” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 7th, 2020  
Subscribe

(Sandy) Alex G Shares New Song “rosebush”

House of Sugar Out Now via Domino

Apr 06, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


(Sandy) Alex G (aka Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Alex Giannascoli) released a new album, House of Sugar, back in September 2019 via Domino. Now he has shared a brand new song, “rosebush.” It wasn’t announced via an official press release, instead it was just uploaded to Giannascoli’s YouTube account with little context. The jazzy track features David Allen Scoli on saxophone, John Heywood on bass, and Molly Germer on violin. Listen below.

Previously Giannascoli shared a video for House of Sugar’s first single, “Gretel.” It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another song from it, “Hope,” via a minimal video featuring only a string puppet dancing to the song. Then he shared another song from it, “Southern Sky,” via an animated video for the track. That was quickly followed up by another new song from the album, “Near,” a short, more experimental track. Then he shared a video for the album’s “In My Arms.”

House of Sugar was Giannascoli’s ninth album overall and his third for Domino. It was the follow-up to 2017’s Rocket. Jacob Portrait, who mixed both Rocket and 2015’s Beach Music, also worked on House of Sugar

Read our review of House of Sugar.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent