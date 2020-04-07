(Sandy) Alex G Shares New Song “rosebush”

News

(Sandy) Alex G (aka Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Alex Giannascoli) released a new album, House of Sugar, back in September 2019 via Domino. Now he has shared a brand new song, “rosebush.” It wasn’t announced via an official press release, instead it was just uploaded to Giannascoli’s YouTube account with little context. The jazzy track features David Allen Scoli on saxophone, John Heywood on bass, and Molly Germer on violin. Listen below.

Previously Giannascoli shared a video for House of Sugar’s first single, “Gretel.” It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another song from it, “Hope,” via a minimal video featuring only a string puppet dancing to the song. Then he shared another song from it, “Southern Sky,” via an animated video for the track. That was quickly followed up by another new song from the album, “Near,” a short, more experimental track. Then he shared a video for the album’s “In My Arms.”

House of Sugar was Giannascoli’s ninth album overall and his third for Domino. It was the follow-up to 2017’s Rocket. Jacob Portrait, who mixed both Rocket and 2015’s Beach Music, also worked on House of Sugar.

Read our review of House of Sugar.

