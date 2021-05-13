Sarah Neufeld of Arcade Fire Shares New Solo Song “Detritus” (Plus Read Our New Interview with Her)
Detritus Due Out Tomorrow on Paper Bag
May 13, 2021
Photography by Jason Lewis
Sarah Neufeld, violinist for Arcade Fire and Bell Orchestre, is releasing a new solo album, Detritus, tomorrow via Paper Bag (and One Little Independent in the UK). Now she has shared one last pre-release single from the album, title track (also the album’s closing track) “Detritus.” Listen below. Also, yesterday we posted our new interview with Neufeld about the album and you can read that here.
In a press release Neufeld says the title track “represents a sense of rest, of continuity through the cycle between darkness and light, and ultimately, recovery.”
Back in February, Neufeld shared the song “Stories” upon the album’s announcement, later sharing the song “With Love and Blindness.” Then she shared “The Top” via a video for the song.
