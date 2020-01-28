Shopping Share Video for New Song “For Your Pleasure”
All Or Nothing Due Out February 7 via FatCat
British post-punk trio Shopping are releasing a new album, All Or Nothing, on February 7 via FatCat. Now they have shared another song from it, "For Your Pleasure," via a video for the track. Lessa Millet directed the video, which a press release points out features "several notable musicians," including Sam Sparro, Janelane, and members of Ought, French Vanilla, and Mo Dotti. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.
The band had this to say about the song in a press release: "'For Your Pleasure' is a song about frustration, the feeling of always wanting more, needing material things to distract or gratify us. It's about consumerism but also searching for meaning in life. That feeling of longing that never really goes away even when you have the things, the job, the status or the person you thought you wanted. I think people who create music or art know what that feels like particularly."
Director Lessa Millet had this to say about the video: "When I first heard the song I immediately felt like it had this amazing gay club anthem quality. I think dressing up, looking fabulous, and going to a party to dance and be surrounded by other fabulously dressed queers and weirdos is a huge part of this community. It's this thing that sometimes is lacking in your everyday life, but you get to have it in these special places. To feel great about who you are, and feel loved and seen and understood. I wanted the video to be honest and authentic. Everyone in the video is basically playing themselves."
Previously Shopping shared All Or Nothing's first single, "Initiative," via a Jack Barraclough-directed video for the track. "Initiative" was one of our Songs of the Week.
All Or Nothing finds the band spread across the globe, with guitarist/vocalist Rachel Aggs and drummer Andrew Milk based in Glasgow and bassist Billy Easter based in Los Angeles.
The band had this to say about the album in a previous press release: "We found ourselves singing about being true to yourself, in an often binary and belligerent digital age, and reclaiming agency when it feels like our personal freedom and privacy is constantly eroding."
The previous press release also had this to say about the album: "The trio's vision - deeply queer; political by default - place them in a radical lineage of dance, a continuum connecting disco and post-punk to Chicago house and EDM."
Shopping Tour Dates:
Fri. Feb. 7 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East
Sun. Feb. 9 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
Mon. Feb. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham
Thu. March 5 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
Fri. March 6 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern *
Sat. March 7 - Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore *
Mon. March 9 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project *
Tue. March 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *
Wed. March 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 *
Thu. March 12 - San Diego, CA @ UCSD *
Sat. March 14 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Spring Thing) *
Mon. March 16 - Sat. March 21 - Austin, TX @SXSW
Sat. March 21 - Dallas, TX @ The Blue Light (Not So Fun Wknd)
Mon. March 23 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark *
Tue. March 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory *
Wed. March 25 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *
Thu. March 26 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *
Fri. March 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle *
Sat. March 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *
Sun. March 29 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room *
Tue. March 31 - Toronto, ON @ The Monarch *
Thu. April 2 - Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx *
Fri. April 3 - Fort Wayne, IN @ The Brass Rail *
Sat. April 4 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *
Sun. April 5 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *
Tue. April 7 - St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole *
Wed. April 8 - Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse *
Thu. April 9 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive *
Fri. April 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
Wed. April 29 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete's
Thu. April 30 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Fri. May 1 - Glasgow, UK @ Audio
Tue. May 5 - London, UK @ The Lexington
Wed. May 6 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic
Fri. May 8 - Utrecht, NL @ ACU
Sat. May 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow (SkyBar)
Sun. May 10 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar
Mon. May 11 - Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
Wed. May 13 - Leipzig, DE @ TBA
Thu. May 14 - Vienna, AT @ Fluc Café
Fri. May 15 - Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
Sat. May 16 - Munich, DE @ Milla
Sun. May 17 - Bern, CH @ Reitschule/Rössli
Tue. May 19 - Winterhur, CH @ Albani
Thu. May 21 - Luxembourg, LU @ De Gudde Wellen
Fri. May 22 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
Sat. May 23 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen 2
* = w/ Automatic
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Caribou Shares New Song “Never Come Back” (News) — Caribou
- Little Dragon Announce New Album, Share New Song “Hold On” (News) — Little Dragon
- Sparks Announce New Album and Tour (Plus There’s a Musical Film and Edgar Wright Documentary) (News) — Sparks, Edgar Wright
- Half Waif Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Ordinary Talk” (News) — Half Waif
- Shopping Share Video for New Song “For Your Pleasure” (News) — Shopping
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.