Sleaford Mods Cheer Themselves On In the Video for New Song “Second”

English electronic punk duo, Sleaford Mods (Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn), are releasing a career-spanning retrospective, All That Glue, on May 15 via Rough Trade. Now they are sharing one of its previously unreleased tracks, “Second,” via a video for the track. Watch it below.

Robin Lee directed the “Second” video, which features Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones) and Emma Stansfield (Skins, The Tudors) dressed as Sleaford Mods look alikes playing in a sparse pub. As Stansfield jogs in place as she twiddles on the keys (much like that of Fearn), Stansfield belts angrily into the camera as a pseudo-Williamson, delivering a harsh: “Why am I second to the guilt in my me?” The video ends shortly after the “set,” but not before the Sleaford Mods lookalikes give the real musicians the finger.

As one of the more interesting British music stories from over the past few years, Sleaford Mods’ new album is sure to be just as angry, comical, and poignant as their previous works.

After finishing their sold-out Australian tour in early March, Sleaford Mods are ready to return to America in September for their headlining East Coast leg and their set at Coachella in October. Let’s hope these shows remain scheduled so we can all see the confusing magic that is Sleaford Mods.

All That Glue Tracklist:

01) McFlurry

02) Snake It

03) Fizzy

04) Rich List

05) Jobseeker

06) Jolly Fucker

07) Routine Dean

08) Tied Up In Nottz

09) Big Dream

10) Blog Maggot

11) Tweet Tweet Tweet

12) Tarantula Deadly Cargo

13) Fat Tax

14) Slow One’s Bothered

15) Revenue

16) Rochester

17) TCR

18) Reef of Grief

19) B.H.S.

20) Second

21) OBCT

22) When You Come Up To Me

Sleaford Mods Tour Dates:

09/23 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/24 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/25 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

09/26 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

09/28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

09/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/01 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/02 - Carborro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/03 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/04 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

10/06 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

10/07 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/09 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

10/16 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

