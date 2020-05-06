Sleaford Mods Cheer Themselves On In the Video for New Song “Second”
All That Glue Due Out May 15 via Rough Trade
English electronic punk duo, Sleaford Mods (Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn), are releasing a career-spanning retrospective, All That Glue, on May 15 via Rough Trade. Now they are sharing one of its previously unreleased tracks, “Second,” via a video for the track. Watch it below.
Robin Lee directed the “Second” video, which features Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones) and Emma Stansfield (Skins, The Tudors) dressed as Sleaford Mods look alikes playing in a sparse pub. As Stansfield jogs in place as she twiddles on the keys (much like that of Fearn), Stansfield belts angrily into the camera as a pseudo-Williamson, delivering a harsh: “Why am I second to the guilt in my me?” The video ends shortly after the “set,” but not before the Sleaford Mods lookalikes give the real musicians the finger.
As one of the more interesting British music stories from over the past few years, Sleaford Mods’ new album is sure to be just as angry, comical, and poignant as their previous works.
After finishing their sold-out Australian tour in early March, Sleaford Mods are ready to return to America in September for their headlining East Coast leg and their set at Coachella in October. Let’s hope these shows remain scheduled so we can all see the confusing magic that is Sleaford Mods.
All That Glue Tracklist:
01) McFlurry
02) Snake It
03) Fizzy
04) Rich List
05) Jobseeker
06) Jolly Fucker
07) Routine Dean
08) Tied Up In Nottz
09) Big Dream
10) Blog Maggot
11) Tweet Tweet Tweet
12) Tarantula Deadly Cargo
13) Fat Tax
14) Slow One’s Bothered
15) Revenue
16) Rochester
17) TCR
18) Reef of Grief
19) B.H.S.
20) Second
21) OBCT
22) When You Come Up To Me
Sleaford Mods Tour Dates:
09/23 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/24 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/25 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
09/26 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair
09/28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
09/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/01 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/02 - Carborro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/03 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/04 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
10/06 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
10/07 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/09 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
10/16 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
