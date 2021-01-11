Sleaford Mods Share Video for New Song “Nudge It” (Feat. Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers)

News

English electronic punk duo, Sleaford Mods (Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn) are releasing a new album, Spare Ribs, this Friday via Rough Trade. Now they have shared another song from it, “Nudge It,” via a video for the track. Both the song and video feature Amy Taylor of Australian punks Amyl and the Sniffers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Taylor’s part was clearly filmed separately, likely in Australia. Watch the Eddie the Wheel-directed video below.

Frontman Jason Williamson had this to say about the song in a press release: “Imagine you’ve got limited options, unsure how you’re getting by that week, looking out the window of the damp flat you don’t want to live in, and seeing a bunch of posers having a photo shoot because ‘cool architecture bro, we feel your pain.’ Reduced circumstance isn’t a pantomime. If you haven’t lived within its confines don’t use it to enamor your ideas. It confuses the platform for those that truly live it and more often than not buries creative breakthroughs because the arena is polluted by the view of their world through someone else’s privileged lens. So beware the eager networkers, don’t settle for the 20p pay-out, nudge it, pop the posers. And don’t apologize for the fucker either.”

The band have also announced the SMtv Spare Ribs Special TV Show. It will be broadcast on their YouTube channel this Saturday (January 16) at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST and will feature interviews with the band and album collaborators Billy Nomates and Amy Taylor, plus live footage from their 100 Club livestream and cameos from special guests such as John Thomson, Robbie Williams, Iggy Pop, and more.

Previously Sleadord Mods shared Spare Ribs’ first single, “Mork N Mindy,” via a video for it. The song and video featured Billy Nomates. They also performed the song on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “Mork N Mindy” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Shortcummings,” via a video for it (the song’s title referenced Dominic Cummings, the former Chief Advisor to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson).

Spare Ribs’ title was inspired by the pandemic, as Williamson explained in a previous press release: “the idea of the amount of people that died from the first wave of coronavirus; human lives are always expendable to the elites… We’re in a constant state of being spare ribs.”

Back in May 2020 the band released a career-spanning retrospective, All That Glue. Before that, their last album was 2019’s Eton Alive.

