 Soccer Mommy Shares Magdalena Bay Remix of “Shotgun” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 18th, 2022  
Subscribe

Soccer Mommy Shares Magdalena Bay Remix of “Shotgun”

Sometimes, Forever Out Now via Loma Vista

Aug 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Daniele Topete
Bookmark and Share


Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a Magdalena Bay remix of “Shotgun” from her most recent album, Sometimes, Forever. Allison has also shared a slowed and reverbed version of the song. Listen to both versions below.

Sometimes, Forever came out earlier this year via Loma Vista. Read our review of it here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent