Soccer Mommy Shares Magdalena Bay Remix of “Shotgun”
Sometimes, Forever Out Now via Loma Vista
Aug 18, 2022
Photography by Daniele Topete
Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a Magdalena Bay remix of “Shotgun” from her most recent album, Sometimes, Forever. Allison has also shared a slowed and reverbed version of the song. Listen to both versions below.
Sometimes, Forever came out earlier this year via Loma Vista. Read our review of it here.
