Soccer Mommy Shares Magdalena Bay Remix of “Shotgun” Sometimes, Forever Out Now via Loma Vista

Photography by Daniele Topete



Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a Magdalena Bay remix of “Shotgun” from her most recent album, Sometimes, Forever. Allison has also shared a slowed and reverbed version of the song. Listen to both versions below.

Sometimes, Forever came out earlier this year via Loma Vista. Read our review of it here.

