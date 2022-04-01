News

All





Sondre Lerche Shares Video “Alone in the Night” Featuring AURORA (Plus Stream the New Album) Avatars of Love Out Now via PLZ/InGrooves

Photography by Synne S. B. Bønes



Norwegian singer/songwriter Sondre Lerche has released a new double album, Avatars of Love, today via PLZ/InGrooves. In honor of release day, Lerche has shared a video for the album’s closing track, “Alone in the Night,” a string-swept duet with fellow Norwegian AURORA (who is also in the video). Plus now that it’s out, you can stream the whole album here. William Glandberger directed the video and the song was not previously shared as a pre-release single. Watch the video below, followed by the stream of the album and Lerche’s upcoming tour dates.

Lerche had this to say about “Alone in the Night” in a press release: “‘Alone in the Night’ was the first recording I did for the Avatars of Love album. It put everything in motion, and surprised me greatly. I heard AURORA’s voice singing it in my mind one day when I was out running in the sun. So I asked her if she’d sing it with me. It felt extra special, because I had just returned home to Bergen after 15 years of living in the US. And she was one of the first to greet me there. It’s a song about what happens to our bodies and souls when we fall in love, and then again through the passage of time, when we age and die. It’s ultimately about our memories and dementia. How frail we really are, and how heartless the process of aging can be to lovers.”

Back in October, Lerche shared the 10-minute album track “Dead of the Night,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared “Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All” alongside “Cut” upon the album’s announcement. “Cut” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Lerche shared the album’s title track, “Avatars of Love,” via an animated video. “Avatars of Love” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then in March Lerche shared another song from the album, “Summer In Reverse,” which features Japanese quartet CHAI. It was shared via a video that also featured CHAI. “Summer In Reverse” also landed on the Songs of the Week list.

Avatars of Love also features Felicia Douglass (Dirty Projectors), Mary Lattimore, Rodrigo Alarcon, and Ana Müller.

His last album, Patience, came out in 2020 via PLZ.

Lerche is among the artists featured on our Covers of Covers album, which came out in March via American Laundromat. He covers Mitski’s “Townie.” Check out his track here and stream the whole album here.

AURORA’s most recent album, The Gods We Can Touch, came out in January via Glassnote.

<a href="https://sondrelerchemusic.bandcamp.com/album/avatars-of-love">Avatars Of Love by Sondre Lerche</a>

Sondre Lerche Tour Dates:

4/09/22 – Berlin, DE – Badehaus

4/10/22 – Amsterdam, NL – Tuinzaal

4/13/22 – Dublin, IE – Pepper Cannister Church

4/15/22 – Manchester, UK – Gullivers

4/16/22 – London, UK – The Grace

4/17/22 – Paris, FR – 1999

4/18/22 – Zurich, CH – Photobastei

4/19/22 – Milano, IT – Biko

4/29/22 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

4/30/22 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile *

5/01/22 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir *

5/03/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

5/05/22 - Los Angeles, A - Masonic Lodge *

5/06/22 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar *

5/07/22 - Palm Springs, CA - The Alibi *

5/08/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar *

5/10/22 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf *

5/11/22 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre *

5/12/22 - Denver, CO - Swallow Hill *

5/14/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway *

5/15/22 - Chicago, IL - City Winery *

5/17/22 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark *

5/19/22 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power *

5/20/22 - Boston, MA - City Winery *

5/21/22 - New York, NY - LPR *

5/22/22 - Pawling, NY - Daryl’s House

5/24/22 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery *

5/25/22 - Washington, DC - City Winery *

5/27/22 – Atlanta, GA – City Winery *

5/28/22 – Louisville, NY – Zanzabar *

5/29/22 – Nashville, TN – City Winery *

6/15/22 – Bergen, NO – Bergenfest

8/15/22 – Oslo, NO – Øya festival

* w/ mmeadows

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.