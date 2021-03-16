Sophia Kennedy Shares Video for New Single “I Can See You”

News

Hamburg-based (but Baltimore-born) artist Sophia Kennedy has shared a video for her new single “I Can See You.” The video, directed by Timo Schierhorn, pays homage to a scene from Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. Watch it below.

Schierhorn speaks about the video in a press release: “I’ve been trying to reenact the Lambo scene for a music video for a few years now. The idea was very well received by various bands, but the male performers were always afraid to compete with Leo’s acting skills. Sophia is the best cast we could have asked for in this remake.”

Kennedy adds: “The song is about overcoming and confrontation and also about the euphoria that can arise from a supposed defeat. Musically it was intended to be powerful while the voice seems to have fallen out of time. Vocally I orientated myself a bit on the wonderful Karen Dalton in the verse, she has the great ability to combine abysmal, melancholy and hope in one.”

“I Can See You” will be featured on Kennedy’s second album, Monsters, which is due out on May 7 via City Slang. Previously she shared the album’s “Cat On My Tongue” and “Orange Tic Tac.”

