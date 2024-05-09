 Sour Widows Share Video for Eight-Minute New Song “Staring Into Heaven/Shining” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 9th, 2024  
Subscribe

Sour Widows Share Video for Eight-Minute New Song “Staring Into Heaven/Shining”

Revival of a Friend Due Out June 28 via Exploding In Sound

May 09, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Jaxon Whittington Bookmark and Share


Bay Area trio Sour Widows are releasing their debut album, Revival of a Friend, on June 28 via Exploding In Sound. Now they have shared its latest single, the over eight-minute long “Staring Into Heaven/Shining,” via a music video. It’s the album’s closing track. Watch the video below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band’s Susanna Thomson had this to say about the song in a press release: “After my mom passed in late June of 2021, I went on a trip in August of that year in an attempt to put physical distance between myself and the pain of what I had just experienced. I was searching for relief wherever I thought I could find it; ultimately, that trip taught me that grief cannot be outrun. ‘Staring Into Heaven/Shining’ is a confessional song, written at a time when I was desperate to gain control over my life through ideas I had about grieving the ‘right’ way. As I tried and failed to reconcile feelings of regret and unanswerable questions, it became clearer to me that all I can do is choose to simply observe the experience of grief. The lyrics are searching, but come to their natural end in a place without resolution; it wasn’t until after finishing the song that I realized there can be hope in accepting that there are things we cannot know about death.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Cherish.”

Sour Widows Tour Dates:

6/2: San Francisco, CA - Union Street Festival
6/16: Davis, CA - Davis Music Festival
6/20: San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room ^
6/21: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room ^
7/10: Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern
7/11: Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
7/13: San Francisco, CA - The Independent
7/26: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
9/9: Atlanta, GA - 529 Club *
9/10: Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR *
9/11: Asheville, NC - Eulogy *
9/12: Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong *
9/13: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s *

^ w/ Teethe
* w/ youbet

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #72

Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore

Most Recent