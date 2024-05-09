News

Sour Widows Share Video for Eight-Minute New Song “Staring Into Heaven/Shining” Revival of a Friend Due Out June 28 via Exploding In Sound

Photography by Jaxon Whittington

Bay Area trio Sour Widows are releasing their debut album, Revival of a Friend, on June 28 via Exploding In Sound. Now they have shared its latest single, the over eight-minute long “Staring Into Heaven/Shining,” via a music video. It’s the album’s closing track. Watch the video below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band’s Susanna Thomson had this to say about the song in a press release: “After my mom passed in late June of 2021, I went on a trip in August of that year in an attempt to put physical distance between myself and the pain of what I had just experienced. I was searching for relief wherever I thought I could find it; ultimately, that trip taught me that grief cannot be outrun. ‘Staring Into Heaven/Shining’ is a confessional song, written at a time when I was desperate to gain control over my life through ideas I had about grieving the ‘right’ way. As I tried and failed to reconcile feelings of regret and unanswerable questions, it became clearer to me that all I can do is choose to simply observe the experience of grief. The lyrics are searching, but come to their natural end in a place without resolution; it wasn’t until after finishing the song that I realized there can be hope in accepting that there are things we cannot know about death.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Cherish.”

Sour Widows Tour Dates:

6/2: San Francisco, CA - Union Street Festival

6/16: Davis, CA - Davis Music Festival

6/20: San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room ^

6/21: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room ^

7/10: Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern

7/11: Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

7/13: San Francisco, CA - The Independent

7/26: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

9/9: Atlanta, GA - 529 Club *

9/10: Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR *

9/11: Asheville, NC - Eulogy *

9/12: Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong *

9/13: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s *



^ w/ Teethe

* w/ youbet

