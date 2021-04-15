News

All





SPELLLING Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “Little Deer” The Turning Wheel Due Out June 25 on Sacred Bones

Photography by Adora Wilson



SPELLLING (aka Chrystia Cabral) has announced the release of her third studio album, The Turning Wheel, due for release on June 25 via Sacred Bones after nearly a year of delays. Cabral has also shared the album’s first track and lead single “Little Deer.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

The Turning Wheel is described in a press release as revolving around “themes of human unity, the future, divine love, and the enigmatic ups and downs of being a part of this carnival called life.” The album, orchestrated and self-produced by Cabral, features an ensemble of 31 collaborating musicians. Lead single “Little Deer” is inspired by the Frida Kahlo painting Wounded Deer.

Cabral elaborates on her new song in a press release: “‘Little Deer’ is definitely a thesis track. I feel that way because it not only showcases the greatest range of instrumentation that is featured on the album, but also because it accomplishes this strong impression of theater that I was striving for with the album as a whole. I’m especially proud of the lyrics. The challenge with the lyric writing was being able to speak to really large concepts like karma, reincarnation and the cycle of life without making the song sound burdened. I wanted the lyrics to match the grandeur of the instrumentation but still be easy to sing along to. I figured out a way to build the lyrics using a lot of abstract language that is still singable but odd in a way that I hope makes it memorable.”

Cabral’s most recent album, Mazy Fly, came out in 2019 on Sacred Bones.

Check out our My Favorite Album interview with Cabral.

The Turning Wheel Tracklist:

1. Little Deer

2. Always

3. Turning Wheel

4. The Future

5. Awaken

6. Emperor with an Egg

7. Boys at School

8. Legacy

9. Queen of Wands

10. Magic Act

11. Revolution

12. Sweet Talk

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.