Spoon Share Video for “My Babe”
Lucifer on the Sofa Out Now via Matador
Jun 23, 2022
Photography by Oliver Halfin
Spoon have shared a video for the track “My Babe” from their newest album, Lucifer on the Sofa. A remix of the song, done by dub artist Adrian Sherwood, has also been shared. Listen to the remix and view the video, directed by Jamie-James Medina and starring Brad Leland of Friday Night Lights, below.
Lucifer on the Sofa came out in February via Matador. In addition to “My Babe,” the album features the songs “The Hardest Cut,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Wild,” which received an individual EP release featuring several mixes of the song, including one by Jack Antonoff.
