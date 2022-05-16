 Stars Share Live Video for “Snowy Owl” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Stars Share Live Video for “Snowy Owl”

From Capelton Hill Due Out May 27 via Last Gang/MNRK

May 16, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Gaëlle Leroyer
Montreal indie-pop group Stars have shared a live video for their song “Snowy Owl.” Their upcoming album, From Capelton Hill, will be out on May 27 via Last Gang/MNRK. View the Darren Curtis-directed video below.

Stars have announced a Bandcamp Live performance stream on the release day of their new album starting at 5 p.m. EST. Tickets are on sale now.

In April, Stars shared the song “Capelton Hill,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band’s most recent album, There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light, came out in 2017.

Read our 2017 Just the Fax interview with Stars, where we interviewed band member Amy Millan via fax machine.

Read our regular 2017 interview with Stars.

