Stephen Malkmus Announces New Album and Tour, Shares New Song “Xian Man” Traditional Techniques Due Out March 6 via Matador

Photography by Samuel Gehrke and Chris Shonting



Stephen Malkmus, erstwhile Pavement frontman, has announced a new solo album, Traditional Techniques, and shared its first single, "Xian Man," via a lyric video for the track. He has also announced some new tour dates. Traditional Techniques is due out March 6 via Matador. Check out "Xian Man" below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art. Also below are the tour dates.

Traditional Techniques is Malkmus' third solo album outside of his work with Pavement and The Jicks. It was recorded at Portland's Halfling Studio with the studio's engineer/arranger-in-residence Chris Funk (The Decemberists). Matt Sweeney (Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Chavez) plays guitar throughout the album. Traditional Techniques is billed as more of a folk-rock album that's centered around Malkmus' 12-string acoustic guitar.

By contrast, Malkmus' last solo album, Groove Denied, released in March 2019 via Matador, was more of an electronic music album. It followed Sparkle Hard, released in 2018 with his band Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks. This makes three Malkmus albums in as many years.

The Traditional Techniques live band will consist of Malkmus (vocals, guitar), Funk (pedal steel, keys), Sweeney (guitar), Brad Truax (bass), and Jake Morris (drums), joined at times by Qais Essar (rabab) and Eric Zang (kaval, udu, daf).

Traditional Techniques Tracklist:

1. ACC Kirtan

2. Xian Man

3. The Greatest Own in Legal History

4. Cash Up

5. Shadowbanned

6. What Kind of Person

7. Flowin' Robes

8. Brainwashed

9. Signal Western

10. Amberjack

Stephen Malkmus Tour Dates:

Tue. March 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

Wed. April 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Thu. April 2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. April 3 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners

Sat. April 4 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Sun. April 5 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Tue. April 7 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Wed. April 8 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

Thu. April 9 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Fri. April 10 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sat. April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Mon. April 13 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Wed. April 15 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. April 16 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral

Fri. April 17 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sat. April 18 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Sun. April 19 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

