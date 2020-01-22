Stephen Malkmus Announces New Album and Tour, Shares New Song “Xian Man”
Traditional Techniques Due Out March 6 via Matador
Jan 22, 2020
Photography by Samuel Gehrke and Chris Shonting
Stephen Malkmus, erstwhile Pavement frontman, has announced a new solo album, Traditional Techniques, and shared its first single, "Xian Man," via a lyric video for the track. He has also announced some new tour dates. Traditional Techniques is due out March 6 via Matador. Check out "Xian Man" below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art. Also below are the tour dates.
Traditional Techniques is Malkmus' third solo album outside of his work with Pavement and The Jicks. It was recorded at Portland's Halfling Studio with the studio's engineer/arranger-in-residence Chris Funk (The Decemberists). Matt Sweeney (Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Chavez) plays guitar throughout the album. Traditional Techniques is billed as more of a folk-rock album that's centered around Malkmus' 12-string acoustic guitar.
By contrast, Malkmus' last solo album, Groove Denied, released in March 2019 via Matador, was more of an electronic music album. It followed Sparkle Hard, released in 2018 with his band Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks. This makes three Malkmus albums in as many years.
The Traditional Techniques live band will consist of Malkmus (vocals, guitar), Funk (pedal steel, keys), Sweeney (guitar), Brad Truax (bass), and Jake Morris (drums), joined at times by Qais Essar (rabab) and Eric Zang (kaval, udu, daf).
Traditional Techniques Tracklist:
1. ACC Kirtan
2. Xian Man
3. The Greatest Own in Legal History
4. Cash Up
5. Shadowbanned
6. What Kind of Person
7. Flowin' Robes
8. Brainwashed
9. Signal Western
10. Amberjack
Stephen Malkmus Tour Dates:
Tue. March 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
Wed. April 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
Thu. April 2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. April 3 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners
Sat. April 4 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
Sun. April 5 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Tue. April 7 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
Wed. April 8 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
Thu. April 9 - Richmond, VA @ The National
Fri. April 10 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Sat. April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Mon. April 13 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wed. April 15 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. April 16 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral
Fri. April 17 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sat. April 18 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Sun. April 19 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
