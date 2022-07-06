News

All





Sudan Archives Officially Announces New Album Natural Brown Prom Queen Due Out September 9 via Stones Throw

Photography by Edwig Henson



Sudan Archives has officially announced the release of her second album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, which will be out on September 9 via Stones Throw. View the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

Last month, Sudan Archives shared the album track “NBPQ (Topless).”

Natural Brown Prom Queen Tracklist:

1. Home Maker

2. NBPQ (Topless)

3. Is This Real? (Can You Hear Yourself?)

4. Ciara

5. Selfish Soul

6. Loyal (EDD)

7. OMG BRITT

8. ChevyS10

9. Copycat (Broken Notions)

10. It’s Already Done

11. FLUE

12. TDLY (Homegrown Land)

13. Do Your Thing (Refreshing Springs)

14. Freakalizer

15. Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant)

16. Milk Me

17. Yellow Brick Road

18. #513

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.