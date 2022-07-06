Sudan Archives Officially Announces New Album
Natural Brown Prom Queen Due Out September 9 via Stones Throw
Jul 06, 2022
Photography by Edwig Henson
Sudan Archives has officially announced the release of her second album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, which will be out on September 9 via Stones Throw. View the album’s tracklist and cover art below.
Last month, Sudan Archives shared the album track “NBPQ (Topless).”
Natural Brown Prom Queen Tracklist:
1. Home Maker
2. NBPQ (Topless)
3. Is This Real? (Can You Hear Yourself?)
4. Ciara
5. Selfish Soul
6. Loyal (EDD)
7. OMG BRITT
8. ChevyS10
9. Copycat (Broken Notions)
10. It’s Already Done
11. FLUE
12. TDLY (Homegrown Land)
13. Do Your Thing (Refreshing Springs)
14. Freakalizer
15. Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant)
16. Milk Me
17. Yellow Brick Road
18. #513
