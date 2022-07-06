 Sudan Archives Officially Announces New Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 6th, 2022  
Sudan Archives Officially Announces New Album

Natural Brown Prom Queen Due Out September 9 via Stones Throw

Jul 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Edwig Henson
Sudan Archives has officially announced the release of her second album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, which will be out on September 9 via Stones Throw. View the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

Last month, Sudan Archives shared the album track “NBPQ (Topless).”

Natural Brown Prom Queen Tracklist:

1. Home Maker
2. NBPQ (Topless)
3. Is This Real? (Can You Hear Yourself?)
4. Ciara
5. Selfish Soul
6. Loyal (EDD)
7. OMG BRITT
8. ChevyS10
9. Copycat (Broken Notions)
10. It’s Already Done
11. FLUE
12. TDLY (Homegrown Land)
13. Do Your Thing (Refreshing Springs)
14. Freakalizer
15. Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant)
16. Milk Me
17. Yellow Brick Road
18. #513

